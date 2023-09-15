Breaking News
Maharashtra: Flop realty project in Raigad threatens thousands of buyers
Residents fume as Panvel project turns dream homes into health hazard
Mumbai: BMC’s mobile lorry ponds roll to visarjan rescue!
Maharashtra: Ulhasnagar mandal’s Ganesha welcome stops traffic for 6 hours
Mumbai: 14-yr-old takes dad’s car for joyride, knocks down senior citizen
Mumbai: 18-foot paper Ganesha idol preparations begin ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

As Maharashtra gets ready to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, artisans in Mumbai are crafting an eco-friendly paper idol of Lord Ganesha

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer: Jason faces opposition from Black Manta

15 September,2023 09:16 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Flashback Friday: When Gauri took a 'short break' from Shah Rukh before marriage

On Koffee With Karan, Gauri Khan revealed she took a short break from Shah Rukh Khan before their marriage

15 September,2023 09:47 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Children kept in dirty dorm, filthy loos and fed half chapati a day

Parents of 400 tribal children take on boarding school, which takes Rs 60,000 from the government but keeps the students in inhuman conditions, as matter goes to court

15 September,2023 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
Lifestyle News
Weaving fashion into love: How couples can sport coordinated outfits

Numerous Bollywood and Hollywood celebrity couples, including the likes of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and Beyoncé and Jay-Z, often showcase their style with coordinated outfits that inspire us to do the same. To enhance your fashion quotient as a couple and inject some excitement into your relationship, we're here to offer styling tips

15 September,2023 09:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Cricket enthusiasts hold their breath for Team India in Asia Cup final

Still unbeaten in the tournament, India will be tempted to add an eighth Asia Cup title under its belt on Sunday

15 September,2023 10:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

