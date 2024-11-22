Breaking News
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy kills man after fight over local's '4th seat' at Ghatkopar station
Shah Rukh Khan threat case: Cops take custody of Raipur man citing Salman Khan-Baba Siddique-SRK link
Mumbai: Two persons nabbed for chasing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan on voting day
Mumbai: Nine railways stations will get swanky upgrade, check if YOUR station is on the list
Mumbai: Chunabhatti railway crossing to go, traffic jams, too!
Mixed voting trends as Mumbai constituencies show gains and drops
Maharashtra polls

Magathane saw significant increase from 55.27 per cent in 2019 to 59.35 per cent in 2024 while Mahim decreased marginally from 52.69 per cent to 50.01 per cent

Coldplay Infinity Tickets: Last chance to grab spots at Mumbai, Ahmedabad shows

Coldplay Infinity Tickets: Last chance to grab spots at Mumbai, Ahmedabad shows

22 November,2024 11:02 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
A 'Highway' crew member tried to be around Alia while she attended nature’s call

A 'Highway' crew member tried to be around Alia while she attended nature’s call

Imtiaz Ali shared that ‘Highway’ was filmed in a village which meant the cast and crew did not have access to vanity vans or other amenities that they usually would

22 November,2024 10:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Clear skies predicted as winter sets in; check temperature, AQI here
Mumbai weather updates

Clear skies predicted as winter sets in; check temperature, AQI here

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celcius. The Met Department data showed that the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 32.9 degrees

22 November,2024 09:02 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Guide News
Skin is in: Follow these tips to nail the minimal make-up look

Skin is in: Follow these tips to nail the minimal make-up look

Moving away from a full-coverage beat, softer and more minimal make-up looks that highlight the skin are taking centre stage. Here’s now to nail the aesthetic

22 November,2024 10:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Anindita Paul
Sports News
IND vs AUS 1st Test: KL Rahul walks unhappy after dismissal, WATCH VIDEO

IND vs AUS 1st Test: KL Rahul walks unhappy after dismissal, WATCH VIDEO

Despite struggling to score runs in the previous matches, KL Rahul looked quite strong in the IND vs AUS 1st Test. After his dismissal, the Australian bowlers continued to showcase their prowess in the game. Stalwart Virat Kohli was dismissed for just five runs off 12 deliveries

22 November,2024 12:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


