Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: ‘Shooters were in direct contact with Anmol Bishnoi’
Mumbai: 10-year-old girl battles for life after being slapped by tutor
Naupada hit-and-run: Police arrest 28-year-old Merc driver
Exclusive | Palghar: 2 freed after 9 years in jail, as court slams botched investigation
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai Crime Branch makes another arrest
BREAKING

A senior official said, "The involvement of a suspect identified as Amit Hisamsing Kumar, 29, was established and he was arrested on Wednesday"

Entertainment News
Zeenat Aman says gold guineas given by Raj Kapoor were stolen

Zeenat Aman says gold guineas given by Raj Kapoor were stolen

Yesterday, Zeenat Aman started sharing a story about how she signed on for Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Today, the actress continued the story

23 October,2024 01:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
99 per cent work on MVA's seat-sharing completed, says Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra polls

99 per cent work on MVA's seat-sharing completed, says Sanjay Raut

Top leaders of the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance met in Mumbai late Tuesday night with indications that the seat-sharing arrangement for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 has been finalised

23 October,2024 02:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
PHOTOS: Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash has all the fashion inspiration men need

PHOTOS: Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash has all the fashion inspiration men need

With Diwali around the corner, many of us are still looking for inspiration to pull off our attire with style. Luckily, Indian designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash saw many celebrities including the likes of Karan Johar and Abhay Deol pull off different looks in black but not without a dash of white and red

23 October,2024 12:43 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Pant confirmed as wicketkeeper, Bumrah's workload to be assessed after Pune Test

Pant confirmed as wicketkeeper, Bumrah's workload to be assessed after Pune Test

Pant copped a blow on the second day of the opening Test in Bengaluru and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel behind the wickets

23 October,2024 02:52 PM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK