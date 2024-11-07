Breaking News
India’s fastest swimmer gets 1-year ban for ‘misconduct’
Mid-Day revives vacay dreams for 40 Mumbai daily wagers
Mumbai: Touts run riot at Kurla terminus; watch video
Navi Mumbai: Man arrested for murder of 60-year-old scrap dealer
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi’s 5 guarantees set up contest
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

FIR against websites for selling Lawrence Bishnoi, Dawood Ibrahim T-shirts

The police said that FIR was registered against online marketplaces after the discovery of merchandise that promotes criminal figures

Rana Daggubati, Teja Sajja's joke about Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja films

07 November,2024 03:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
‘All We Imagine as Light’, ‘Tees’ to be screened at Dharamshala Film fest

More than 80 films from 28 countries will be screened at these state-of-the-art inflatable digital cinemas at the Dharamshala Film Festival. They are set against the stunning Dhauladhar mountains

07 November,2024 04:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Paid leave for employees in Mumbai on Nov 20 to increase voter turnout
Maharashtra polls

Paid leave for employees in Mumbai on Nov 20 to increase voter turnout

Violations to this directive by employers will result in action under the Election Commission's guidelines, district election officer and Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said in a release issued on Wednesday

07 November,2024 12:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Holi 2025: World's No 1 DJ Martin Garrix to perform in Mumbai on March 14

From his breakthrough anthem ‘Animals’ to the soul-stirring ‘Scared to Be Lonely’ and the chart-topping ‘In the Name of Love,’ Garrix has become synonymous with tracks that move crowds and dominate global charts

07 November,2024 02:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
IND vs SA T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav eyes two records

Ahead of the T20I series against South Africa, Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav will look to break these records you need to know (Pic: File Pic)

07 November,2024 02:18 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

