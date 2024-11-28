Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra club member survives monkey attack
Gujarat serial killer sheltered in Mumbai after every murder
Mumbai: Three civilians, female firefighter injured in Dongri fire
Nalasopara: Hotelier booked for not informing about foreign guests’ stay
Mumbai: Woman, her 12-year-old son killed in dumper collision in Kurla
Underwater cleanup removes 300 kg of marine debris from Sindhudurg coral reefs
Maharashtra

Environmentalist Stalin D told Mid-Day that this is the first time that an underwater Ocean floor cleanup operation has been undertaken in India and Maharashtra on a large scale

Divya Prabha’s nude scene from All We Imagine As Light leaked online

28 November,2024 11:07 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
‘Fabulous Lives’ star Shalini Passi and her quirkiest handbags

Delhi-based art connoisseur Shalini Passi, who has become the internet's favourite personality, rose to fame as the new entrant on Netflix's reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Check out the stylish handbags the star wife owns

28 November,2024 12:15 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
News
Delhi's air quality deteriorates, AQI in 'very poor' category

At 9 am, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 313, compared to a reading of 301 at 9 am on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data

28 November,2024 11:18 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mahindra Blues Festival 2025 set to take place on February 8 and 9 in Bandra

After the 12th edition being one of a kind, with a lineup consisting of the best female voices in the genre, the 13th edition will also be a two-day affair that promises the best of new and veteran artists performing on stage

28 November,2024 12:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Aston Villa denied late winner against Juventus

Juventus, playing without a recognised striker, enjoyed the bulk of possession in the early stages but showed little punch. The game opened up as the first half progressed. Teenager Kenan Yildiz drifted in from the left but dragged his shot wide of Martinez's right-hand post in the 20th minute

28 November,2024 12:12 PM IST | United Kingdom | AFP

Trending News:


