Maharashtra elections 2024: These Mumbaikars drove back 680 km to vote today, will you go 2 km?
Maharashtra elections 2024: Unprecedented period in Maharashtra politics as state votes today, national parties rely on regional parties to win your vote
Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to get rid of abandoned vehicles
Mumbai: Man who only stole from rich nabbed
Maharashtra elections 2024: Voting across 288 constituencies begins
Maharashtra Elections Live: Maharashtra records 58.22 pc voter turnout till 5 pm
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live: Maharashtra recorded 58.22 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm. Highest voter turnout was recorded in Gadchiroli with 69.63 pc and lowest turnout was recorded in Mumbai city with 49.09. Follow LIVE updates here

BTS’ Jin wishes to have his own family in the future

20 November,2024 01:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
AR Rahman's bassist announces her divorce just hours after the music maestro

Hours after AR Rahman announced his divorce, his bassist Mohini Dey also shared that she and her partner, Mark Hartsuch, have decided to part ways

20 November,2024 04:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Elections 2024: Mumbaikars show up in force for early voting

Citizens across Maharashtra queue up at their respective polling stations as the state assembly elections 2024 begin today

20 November,2024 05:08 PM IST | Joy Manikumar
Is political opinion a determining factor while choosing partners?

As the awareness and importance of voting gain prominence, many people now consider political awareness to be non-negotiable in their partners. Here’s how people prioritise political and social beliefs in relationships, and how one can navigate political differences

20 November,2024 05:51 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Lionel Messi to add spark to Kerala’s football scene with Argentina’s 2025 visit

The management of the Argentina team would make an official announcement in this regard upon arriving in the state, Abdurahiman said

20 November,2024 05:06 PM IST | Thiruvananthapuram | PTI

