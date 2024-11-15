Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

South Mumbai is my Janma Bhoomi and Karma Bhoomi, says Milind Deora
Maharashtra polls

As the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 draw near, Shiv Sena candidate Milind Deora stepped into the spotlight after his candidacy was declared against sitting legislator Aaditya Thackeray, against whom he will face a fierce contest for the Worli constituency. In an interview with mid-day, Deora reasserted his deep connection to South Mumbai

Maheep agreed to marry Sanjay in between tequila shots and one-night stand

15 November,2024 03:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Try not to laugh! BTS’ Jin and J-hope take the 'Running Wild' challenge

The video shows South Korean boy band BTS members Jin and J-hope twinning in the same pair of trousers and running in slow motion at different places around them

15 November,2024 03:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
There will be no Mahayuti after November 23, says Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra polls

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and accused the party of "looting" the poor in the name of poverty elimination

15 November,2024 12:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Looks that prove Shalini Passi is a fashion icon

Delhi socialite Shalini Passi, a known name in the world of art and design, recently rose to fame with her appearance in the show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. From her outfits to her beauty and style mantras, she has often proven herself to be a fashion icon. In her words, "When you change your outfits, you change your energy." Here are some of her looks that we love. (Pics: Instagram/@shalini.passi)

15 November,2024 10:06 AM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
OTD: Virat Kohli smashed his 50th ODI century at Wankhede Stadium

On this day in 2023, Team India's stalwart Virat Kohli registered his 50th ODI ton during the ODI World Cup 2023. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic/AFP)

15 November,2024 01:42 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


