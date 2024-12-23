Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
Together for political power, not ideological reasons, says Raut on Mahayuti

MP Sanjay Raut, on the changes in election conduct rules, called it dictatorship and said it was murder of democracy

In Pics: 'Kissik' star Sreeleela's fashionable looks

23 December,2024 03:05 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Actors open up about potential risks after Sunil Pal, Mushtaq Khan’s kidnappings
Actors open up about potential risks after Sunil Pal, Mushtaq Khan’s kidnappings

Sunil Pal and Mushtaq Khan's kidnapping by a gang in Meerut has shed light on safety concern of artists attending events across the country. Actors from the industry speak up about their experiences about attending events

23 December,2024 02:59 PM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
WR updates: Introduction of 6th line by March 2025 will change suburban services

This project is set to provide significant relief on the Western Railway suburban line, which has long awaited a dedicated corridor from Bandra Terminus to Borivli. “Private land of area 424.5 sqm has been acquired at Borivli after lifting court stay.

23 December,2024 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
AI Express Surat-BKK flight records brisk liquor sales; pax claim stock ran out

Officials of the budget airline on Sunday said there were brisk sales of alcohol on the flight from Surat to Bangkok and the stock was not exhausted, as claimed by some on social media

23 December,2024 02:31 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Sports News
India given slower tracks, but fresh wickets for Aussies: Pitch debate heats up

The series is currently level at 1-1, following India's hard-fought draw in the third Test in Brisbane

23 December,2024 02:53 PM IST | Melbourne | mid-day online correspondent

