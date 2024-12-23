-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
MP Sanjay Raut, on the changes in election conduct rules, called it dictatorship and said it was murder of democracy
Sunil Pal and Mushtaq Khan's kidnapping by a gang in Meerut has shed light on safety concern of artists attending events across the country. Actors from the industry speak up about their experiences about attending events23 December,2024 02:59 PM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
This project is set to provide significant relief on the Western Railway suburban line, which has long awaited a dedicated corridor from Bandra Terminus to Borivli. “Private land of area 424.5 sqm has been acquired at Borivli after lifting court stay.23 December,2024 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Officials of the budget airline on Sunday said there were brisk sales of alcohol on the flight from Surat to Bangkok and the stock was not exhausted, as claimed by some on social media23 December,2024 02:31 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
The series is currently level at 1-1, following India's hard-fought draw in the third Test in Brisbane23 December,2024 02:53 PM IST | Melbourne | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT