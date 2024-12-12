Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: CCTV footage reveals horrific accident; watch video
Mumbai: How BEST lost the streets
Borivli hawker menace: Road cleared, ply your buses, BMC tells BEST
Mumbai: Time to replace soft bollards with hard dividers?
Mumbai: Shaken MSRTC says it is working on safety
Mumbai Police launches campaign urging citizens to report errant auto drivers

The campaign aims to involve the public in maintaining road discipline by actively lodging complaints against drivers who flout rules or cause inconvenience

Selena Gomez gets engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco, shares pics

12 December,2024 11:35 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sai Pallavi lashes out at report claiming she turned vegetarian for Ramayana

Lately, there have been reports that claimed Sai Pallavi turned vegetarian to play the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. However, the actress slammed the reports and called it 'cooked up crappy story'

12 December,2024 11:03 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP leaders meet Sharad Pawar on his birthday

Ajit Pawar was accompanied by his party colleagues Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, and Chhagan Bhujbal

12 December,2024 11:02 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Delhi doctors remove 9.2 kg tumour from woman's ovary in 10-hour surgery

In a rare medical case of 49 year old Manpreet Kaur, who suffered from Granulosa cell tumor in her ovary successfully underwent the surgery to remove the tumour in a surgery that lasted over 10 hours and losing over 1.5 litres of blood

12 December,2024 09:46 AM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Sports News
IN PHOTOS: India’s high voltage practice at the Gabba

Following their ten-wicket surrender in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval, India will look to make amends as the third match of the series is set to kick off on Saturday at the iconic Gabba. Brimming with confidence as they head into the contest, the side conducted a focused practice session on Thursday with players honing their skills and refining their techniques. (Photos: Amit Shah)

12 December,2024 09:19 AM IST | E A

