-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The campaign aims to involve the public in maintaining road discipline by actively lodging complaints against drivers who flout rules or cause inconvenience
Lately, there have been reports that claimed Sai Pallavi turned vegetarian to play the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. However, the actress slammed the reports and called it 'cooked up crappy story'12 December,2024 11:03 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Ajit Pawar was accompanied by his party colleagues Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, and Chhagan Bhujbal12 December,2024 11:02 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
In a rare medical case of 49 year old Manpreet Kaur, who suffered from Granulosa cell tumor in her ovary successfully underwent the surgery to remove the tumour in a surgery that lasted over 10 hours and losing over 1.5 litres of blood12 December,2024 09:46 AM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Following their ten-wicket surrender in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval, India will look to make amends as the third match of the series is set to kick off on Saturday at the iconic Gabba. Brimming with confidence as they head into the contest, the side conducted a focused practice session on Thursday with players honing their skills and refining their techniques. (Photos: Amit Shah)12 December,2024 09:19 AM IST | E A
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT