-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
Yesterday, Samay Raina’s lawyer informed the Cyber Cell that he is currently in the United States and will return on March 17
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 trailer will be attached along with Salman Khan's Eid release, Sikandar. Housefull 5 will be released in theatres in June13 February,2025 12:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Forest officials arrest accused during night patrol; two others flee; according to forest department officials, the arrested accused has been identified as Chaitya Mokashi, a resident of the Chinchoti area near Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary13 February,2025 08:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Born in Goa, Karekar was known for his renditions like 'Bolava Vithal Pahava Vithal' and 'Vakratund Mahakay'13 February,2025 10:18 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
With pacer Bumrah out, tweakers take centre stage as Rohit Sharma & Co reshuffle squad; Men in Blue banking on all-rounders to deliver in Dubai13 February,2025 07:39 AM IST | Mumbai | R Kaushik
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT