Breaking News
Borivli hawkers’ menace: Mr. Commissioner, how are you going to reclaim this road?, asks State Human Rights Commission
Mid-Day Investigation: Hit hard in Mumbai, dating app scam moves to Thane
Mumbai: BJP opposes Urdu study centre in Byculla, wants to use the building for ITI instead
Dadar railway station bridges rerouted for crowd management, check details
Nalasopara demolition will leave around 6,000 people homeless
shot-button
E-paper

In Focus

ED raids Raj Kundra in pornographic content money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Raj Kundra’s premises in a money laundering case linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic content. Searches were conducted at multiple locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh

DeepVeer to Virushka, celebrity couples who welcomed babies in 2024

DeepVeer to Virushka, celebrity couples who welcomed babies in 2024

29 November,2024 12:30 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Nayanthara’s lawyer responds to Dhanush’s Rs 10 crore legal notice

Nayanthara’s lawyer responds to Dhanush’s Rs 10 crore legal notice

Dhanush had earlier sought damages of Rs 10 crore following the release of the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’s trailer, which featured 3 seconds of footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

29 November,2024 10:09 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Just 803 aircraft fly four lakh passengers every day in India

Just 803 aircraft fly four lakh passengers every day in India

Strategic route planning is key factor in managing demand-supply imbalance, sources reveal

29 November,2024 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Mumbai Guide News
Extreme in Mumbai: Indulge in these offbeat, outdoor sports in the city

Extreme in Mumbai: Indulge in these offbeat, outdoor sports in the city

Give your annual gym resolutions a break, and head to these spots in the city to pick up an offbeat, outdoor sport that will keep you company as we transition into the new year

29 November,2024 11:42 AM IST | Mumbai | Devashish Kamble
Sports News
Cheteshwar Pujara feels this player should open with Jaiswal instead of Rohit

Cheteshwar Pujara feels this player should open with Jaiswal instead of Rohit

Cheteshwar Pujara, the current wall of Indian batting on the previous two tours of Australia, feels the opening combination should not be tinkered with after a 295-run win in the series opener. Shubman Gill who missed out on the first Test due to an injury is also expected to make his appearance in the second match

29 November,2024 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK