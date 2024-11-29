-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Raj Kundra’s premises in a money laundering case linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic content. Searches were conducted at multiple locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh
Dhanush had earlier sought damages of Rs 10 crore following the release of the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’s trailer, which featured 3 seconds of footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan29 November,2024 10:09 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Strategic route planning is key factor in managing demand-supply imbalance, sources reveal29 November,2024 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Give your annual gym resolutions a break, and head to these spots in the city to pick up an offbeat, outdoor sport that will keep you company as we transition into the new year29 November,2024 11:42 AM IST | Mumbai | Devashish Kamble
Cheteshwar Pujara, the current wall of Indian batting on the previous two tours of Australia, feels the opening combination should not be tinkered with after a 295-run win in the series opener. Shubman Gill who missed out on the first Test due to an injury is also expected to make his appearance in the second match29 November,2024 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT