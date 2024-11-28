Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra club member survives monkey attack
Gujarat serial killer sheltered in Mumbai after every murder
Mumbai: Three civilians, female firefighter injured in Dongri fire
Nalasopara: Hotelier booked for not informing about foreign guests’ stay
Mumbai: Woman, her 12-year-old son killed in dumper collision in Kurla
Eknath Shinde, Devenda Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to meet Amit Shah in Delhi

The process of government formation in Maharashtra is expected to get a boost after a crucial meeting between them in Delhi

Brownfaced Kiara Advani in Game Changer poster draws flak: 'Overall look trash'

28 November,2024 04:57 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
A hattrick for Dulquer Salmaan as 'Lucky Baskhar' wins hearts after OTT release

Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar has been released on Netflix today. The film has been receiving love from the audience as it has become accessible to a range of people across the world dubbed in multiple languages

28 November,2024 05:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Retired ship captain loses Rs 11 crore in cyber fraud; 1 held

A history-sheeter, Kaif Ibrahim Mansuri, has been arrested and police have found 33 debit cards and 12 cheque books of different banks in his possession in connection with the cyber fraud case

28 November,2024 02:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
What is Swami Chatbot? The chatbot being used by Sabrimala pilgrims in Kerala

The chatbot offers assistance to the devotees on various fronts, including a food chart for pilgrims. It informs about the timings for the temple's closing and opening along with the updates regarding Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) bus schedules to provide ease to the devotees

28 November,2024 04:13 PM IST | Pathanamthitta (Kerala) | ANI
Sports News
BGT: Who is Beau Webster? Know stats about Mitchell Marsh's replacement

Australia has named an uncapped player, Beau Webster in their squad ahead of the second Test match against Team India of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Here is all you need to know (Pic: X/@slugwebster)

28 November,2024 01:48 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


