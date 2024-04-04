Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Forest staffer suspended for poll code breach over anti-EVMs WhatsApp status
Maharashtra

A forest department staffer in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra has been suspended for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by keeping a WhatsApp status message that raised question over the EVMs

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Video of Rs 11 crore Ayodhya set in Mumbai goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Video of Rs 11 crore Ayodhya set in Mumbai goes viral

04 April,2024 02:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' actor reveals he was sexually abused

'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' actor reveals he was sexually abused

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Saanand Verma has revealed that he was sexually abused as a teenager. He also said that casting couch still exists in the industry

04 April,2024 01:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
IN PHOTOS: Sonia Gandhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, among 14 sworn in as RS members

IN PHOTOS: Sonia Gandhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, among 14 sworn in as RS members

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were among the 14 who took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Pics/PTI

04 April,2024 04:04 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Stunning aerial view of Flamingos in Navi Mumbai

IN PHOTOS: Stunning aerial view of Flamingos in Navi Mumbai

For nearly six to seven months every year, the wetlands near DPS Lake turn into a sojourn for flamingos. The exodus that takes place from Rann of Kutch in Gujarat culminates at the feeding grounds of Mangrove swamps in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Scroll to see pink pilgrims at Navi Mumbai. Image courtesy: PTI

04 April,2024 03:23 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
‘My goal is to play for India’: Mayank Yadav

‘My goal is to play for India’: Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants’s new pace sensation Mayank Yadav hopes his back-to-back match-winning performances open doors to represent the country soon

04 April,2024 07:01 AM IST | Bangalore | R Kaushik

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK