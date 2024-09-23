Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
Raj Thackeray meets CM Shinde ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

The meeting between Raj Thackeray and CM Shinde took place at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Varsha

In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor turns Thangam for Devara-Part 1 promotions

23 September,2024 01:50 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Watch! Aishwarya Rai spotted with wedding ring amid divorce rumours

Aishwarya Rai visited Paris Fashion Week, where she was seen wearing a beautiful red and black outfit. The actress was also seen chatting with people present at the event

23 September,2024 03:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, some parts likely to receive heavy rainfall

The IMD forecast for Mumbai read, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places"

23 September,2024 02:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Tirupati Laddu: 5 interesting facts about the prasadam offered at Tirumala

Amid the controversy about the ingredients of the Tirupati Laddu, here's all you need to know about it

23 September,2024 02:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
IN PHOTOS: Monty Panesar sets-up best Test spinner debate

Former England spinner Monty Panesar picked his best spinner among India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Australia's Nathan Lyon. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)

23 September,2024 03:35 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


