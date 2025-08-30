Breaking News
Fire breaks out at residential high-rise building in Mumbai's Borivali
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for parts of Maharashtra and adjoining regions
MHADA to provide 60 homes for families affected in Virar building collapse
Maratha quota protest: 70 BEST bus routes in Mumbai affected
Maratha quota: Cops remain on high alert amid protest
Govt 'playing games', should grant quota instead: Jarange

Manoj Jarange, who commenced his indefinite fast on Friday morning, told reporters that he would stop consuming water within two days if the government did not act immediately

Ent Top Stories: Aneet Padda reveals secretly giving auditions

30 August,2025 12:27 AM IST | Shruti Sampat
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Tiger Shroff, Harnaz Sandhu, Kareena Kapoor and others

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day.

30 August,2025 01:46 AM IST | Shruti Sampat
Mumbai
Behind the scenes at Lalbaugcha Raja:

Behind the scenes at Lalbaugcha Raja: "We could stand in line forever for Bappa"

For many, the darshan is as much a test of endurance as it is an expression of faith as they inch forward in sweltering heat, leaning against barricades for support or resting on pavements with blankets and bags

30 August,2025 12:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Anushree Gaikwad
Lifestyle News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: A glimpse into the art of making Ganpati idols

With the commencement of the 10-day Ganeshotsav, Mumbai is immersed in festivities with people bringing idols of Ganpati Bappa home and visiting pandals to seek blessings. But have you ever paused to think who gives these idols the majestic shape and form you see them in?

29 August,2025 06:14 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
News
PM Modi, Prez Xi likely to meet twice on SCO summit sidelines to firm up ties

PM Modi, Prez Xi likely to meet twice on SCO summit sidelines to firm up ties

Prime Minister Modi, who will arrive in Tianjin on Saturday evening from Japan, will have a bilateral meeting with President Xi around Sunday noon and a possible second one before the official banquet of the SCO summit, according to sources

29 August,2025 08:04 PM IST | Beijing | PTI

