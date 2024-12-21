Breaking News
Borivli hawker menace: Illegal vendors hide inside magistrate’s court after it shuts for the day to evade BMC action
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver claims he saw spark before he lost control of bus
Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens
Mumbai: Major bus routes across city disrupted over minor reasons, activists cry foul
Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra
Attack on Marathi family in Kalyan: Accused's car seized for violations

The vehicle was seized on Friday by an RTO team comprising Motor Vehicle Inspectors Rohit Pawar and Priyanka Taple, an official said

Catch Sohail Khan at his cutest in Salman's rumoured gf Lulia’s birthday wish

21 December,2024 06:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Inside Ankita Lokhande's dreamy birthday celebration

Ankita Lokhande celebrated her birthday recently, and this year her birthday was full of fun and family moments. The Pavitra Rishta actress has now dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram from her birthday celebration. Check out these sweet pictures below:

21 December,2024 06:45 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Badlapur police nab notorious chain snatcher after 45-day manhunt

More than 6 incidents of chain snatching were reported by women above the age of 40, and thanks to the accused’s detailed plan of action and swift execution, police kept looking after him with failed attempts

21 December,2024 11:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Aishwarya Iyer
Lifestyle News
Karan Aujla's Mumbai performance: Check dates, time, venue and tickets

While last weekend saw Bryan Adams in Mumbai, this week has been all about Punjabi music, and after Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla is all set to perform in Mumbai this weekend

21 December,2024 06:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Anmolpreet slams fastest List A ton by Indian as Punjab beat Arunachal Pradesh

Anmolpreet broke the record of former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who had scored a hundred off 40 balls for Baroda against Maharashtra

21 December,2024 05:58 PM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent

