Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
Mumbai Crime Branch checks 400 CCTV cameras, solves Marine Drive kidnapping case

The child was kidnapped on September 10, when she was sleeping with her parents on a street near Churchgate railway station

Ent Top Stories: Samantha-Naga’s divorce controversy; Ahan Shetty in ‘Border 2’

03 October,2024 07:09 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Shilpa Shetty visits Govinda in hospital after he accidentally shots himself

Shilpa Shetty, on Thursday, visited actor Govinda in the hospital after he injured himself in a gunshot. The latter accidentally shot himself in the leg while allegedly cleaning the revolver

03 October,2024 07:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mahul pumping station: BMC to pay Rs 5.8 crore for Mahul pumping station land

Pumping station can solve the issue of waterlogging in Sion, Chembur, as well as Matunga

03 October,2024 07:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
As 'Joker: Folie a Deux' releases, fans share why they love Batman's nemesis

As the second movie in the ‘Joker’ series is here, Mumbai fans of Joker, beyond Batman, deep dive into why they love the comic book character, that has often found himself in the shadow of the Caped Crusader

03 October,2024 11:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
"Fir jaan mein jaan aayi...": Rohit recalls relief felt on winning ICC T20 WC

Rohit Sharma also ended the tournament with a career-best performance. Featuring eight matches, the Indian skipper smashed 257 runs with an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of over 156. He registered three half-centuries with a highest score of 92. He ended the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer

03 October,2024 08:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

