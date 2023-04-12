Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 136 cr on pre-monsoon road repairs
Mumbai: 2,507 people died on railway tracks in 2022
IIT-Bombay student death case: ‘Darshan Solanki, Arman had normal chat before suicide’
Rapper booked for 'defamatory' song: ‘My brother has been missing for 5 days’
Mumbai: Two questions that helped crack MBBS student murder
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Mumbai: 2,507 people died on railway tracks in 2022

The western suburb tops four stations across CR and WR in highest number of deaths; reckless line crossing is main reason for deaths, while commuters falling off packed compartments is top reason for injuries

Mrunal Thakur: Next time, I will wear a saree and swim

Mrunal Thakur: Next time, I will wear a saree and swim

12 April,2023 07:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
Entertainment News
Aamir Khan's spiritual quest

Aamir Khan's spiritual quest

Aamir Khan, who has been deeply interested in the principles of Jainism, pays tribute to saint Dr Kumar at his prayer meet

12 April,2023 08:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Upala KBR
Mumbai
Accused sought sexual favours from MBBS student: Charge sheet

Accused sought sexual favours from MBBS student: Charge sheet

Crime branch alleges after she refused, lifeguard shoved deceased on rocks, injuring her head

12 April,2023 07:43 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Diabetes on the rise among young Indians: Expert shares ways to control it

Mid-Day Premium Diabetes on the rise among young Indians: Expert shares ways to control it

Diabetes has been a primary cause of deaths in Mumbai and the situation is the same across India. In November last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said nearly 14 per cent of the deaths in Mumbai in 2021 were attributed to diabetes. Experts believe an unhealthy lifestyle is a key factor behind the rise in diabetes. Midday Online s

12 April,2023 09:07 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
IPL 2023: Pooran's party time!

IPL 2023: Pooran's party time!

LSG’s West Indian big-hitter Nicholas, whose 19-ball 62 ensured one-wicket victory over RCB, attributes success to strategy of breaking down game into individual match-ups

12 April,2023 07:15 AM IST | Bangalore | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK