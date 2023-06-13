Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
Cyclone Biparjoy: More trains to be affected, says Western Railway

69 trains have been cancelled, 32 trains have been short-terminated while 26 trains will be short-originated as a precautionary measure, in view of safety of passengers and train operations with respect to onset of cyclone Biparjoy, the Western Railway said in a statement

Bigg Boss OTT: Can you guess who these 13 contestants are?

13 June,2023 08:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment Top Stories: BTS turn 10, Karan Deol's roka ceremony

Global music legends BTS are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year. The Deol family got together for Karan Deol's roka ceremony on Monday. Food delivery agency Swiggy sent various delectables to 'Mannat', Indian icon Shah Rukh Khan’s residence on Monday. A new video doing the rounds of social media seems to have sparked rumours around Kangana Ranaut’s wedding. The team of Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film 'The Archies' were spotted heading to Brazil from the Mumbai airport.

13 June,2023 08:51 PM IST | Sanvi Patel
Mumbai reports 8 new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 51

No death was reported on June 13, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, a BMC health bulletin said

13 June,2023 08:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Diabetes prevention: Expert advice on how to stop diabetes before it starts

Diabetes prevention is directly linked to the food we eat and the amount of sugar we consume. Health experts suggest adopting healthy lifestyle habits to keep diabetes at bay

13 June,2023 06:11 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Is Rohit Sharma’s Test captaincy under threat following WTC loss?

There is no imminent threat to Rohit Sharma's Test captaincy but he will need to rake up some significant numbers in the upcoming Test series against West Indies to prevent a question mark over his leadership in the traditional format

13 June,2023 07:35 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

