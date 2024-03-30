-
Despite not having any candidates in Mumbai, Kejriwal-led party is gearing up to actively support the INDIA bloc’s candidates, with door-to-door campaign
Daniel's final rites will be held at his Purasaiwalkam residence. He was last seen in the 2023 film 'Ariyavan' directed by Mithran R Jawahar.30 March,2024 10:54 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Parts of south Mumbai plunged into darkness for a second consecutive day on late Friday evening following a power snag. Pics/Satej Shinde29 March,2024 10:49 PM IST | Devashri Bhujbal
Be it familial, or friendly, our relationships keep us afloat, and for individuals with mental health issues, it may prove tough to maintain social relationships. On World Bipolar day, we asked an expert to further our understanding, and share individual practices that can aid in navigating healthy social relationships30 March,2024 09:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
The IPL 2024 match between PBKS and RCB saw Punjab getting a decent start from skipper Dhawan who scored 45 runs before being dismissed. Later in second innings of match despite the stellar performance from Harpreet Brar, Punjab fell short of 13 runs to secure victory against Bengaluru. Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik's heroics took Bengaluru home30 March,2024 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
