Akasa Air goes international
Shiv Sena (UBT) targets BJP’s Gujarat shift, unleashes ‘Maharashtra Swabhiman’ fury
Prakash Ambedkar to form new anti-BJP front
After US, UN sounds alarm on Indian LS elections
OpenAI reveals Voice Engine; won't yet publicly release AI voice-cloning tech
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Aam Aadmi power to back MVA in Mumbai
Exclusive

Despite not having any candidates in Mumbai, Kejriwal-led party is gearing up to actively support the INDIA bloc’s candidates, with door-to-door campaign

Malaika Arora meets ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura for a dinner date

Malaika Arora meets ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura for a dinner date

30 March,2024 09:51 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack at 48, actor's eyes donated posthumously

Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack at 48, actor's eyes donated posthumously

Daniel's final rites will be held at his Purasaiwalkam residence. He was last seen in the 2023 film 'Ariyavan' directed by Mithran R Jawahar.

30 March,2024 10:54 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Parts of south Mumbai goes dark 2nd day in a row due to power failure

IN PHOTOS: Parts of south Mumbai goes dark 2nd day in a row due to power failure

Parts of south Mumbai plunged into darkness for a second consecutive day on late Friday evening following a power snag. Pics/Satej Shinde

29 March,2024 10:49 PM IST | Devashri Bhujbal
Lifestyle News
A guide to navigating social relationships for individuals with bipolar disorder
World Bipolar Day

Mid-Day Premium A guide to navigating social relationships for individuals with bipolar disorder

Be it familial, or friendly, our relationships keep us afloat, and for individuals with mental health issues, it may prove tough to maintain social relationships. On World Bipolar day, we asked an expert to further our understanding, and share individual practices that can aid in navigating healthy social relationships

30 March,2024 09:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
IPL 2024: Punjab Kings look to get back to winning ways against LSG

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings look to get back to winning ways against LSG

The IPL 2024 match between PBKS and RCB saw Punjab getting a decent start from skipper Dhawan who scored 45 runs before being dismissed. Later in second innings of match despite the stellar performance from Harpreet Brar, Punjab fell short of 13 runs to secure victory against Bengaluru. Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik's heroics took Bengaluru home

30 March,2024 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


