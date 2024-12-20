-
The concretisation of the Mumbai Central bus stand area will begin on December 23 to eliminate issues like potholes and waterlogging. Buses will temporarily operate from Parel, Dadar, and Kurla Nehru Nagar for two months.
November 1st, 2024, was a blockbuster day on BookMyShow, shattering records with a whopping 2.3 million tickets sold in just 24 hours!20 December,2024 12:14 PM IST | Mumbai | Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Five persons, including two men and three women, were killed, and 27 persons sustained injuries and were rushed to Mangaon Rural Hospital20 December,2024 02:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Holiday travel is exciting but it can also get overwhelming due to several factors including crowded airports and tourist places, and unexpected delays and challenges20 December,2024 12:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
It was both the best and worst of times for Satwik and Chirag, who reached four finals and won two titles, raising hopes for a historic Olympic medal20 December,2024 02:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
