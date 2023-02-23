- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Technology
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 2/- Day
CLICK HERE
A First Information Report was registered against Raut a day earlier in Kapurbawdi police station here on the complaint of Shiv Sena leader and former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde for promoting disharmony between different groups, defamation and other offences
While Kapoor was interacting with his fans at the promotional event of 'TJMM' in the capital city of Punjab, he made everybody go 'awww' when he praised his wife, actor Alia Bhatt on stage23 February,2023 01:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that the Congress leaders were en route to Chhattisgarh's Raipur to attend the party's 85th Plenary Session when Khera was asked to deboard23 February,2023 01:34 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
The research, conducted by Shaadi.com, reveals non-working women are 31 percent less desired versus average, breaking the myth of Indian men seeking home-makers23 February,2023 01:00 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
ndia skipper and batting mainstay Harmanpreet Kaur is racing against time to recover from high fever ahead of team's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia while all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the crucial game because of upper respiratory tract infection23 February,2023 02:49 PM IST | Cape Town | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT