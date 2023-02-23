Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST’s CNG bus bursts into flames in Andheri; undertaking withdraws 400 buses
Coming soon: One card for BEST buses, Metro lines in Mumbai
Mumbai: New housing society rules to come into effect soon
Mumbai: Financial firm staffer saves leading enterprise from cyber fraud
35 per cent of Dharavi locals were reluctant to get Covid jab: Study

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 2/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

Sena workers protest against Raut over his allegations against CM Shinde's son

A First Information Report was registered against Raut a day earlier in Kapurbawdi police station here on the complaint of Shiv Sena leader and former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde for promoting disharmony between different groups, defamation and other offences

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: Watch Rani Mukerji packing a punch as a mom

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: Watch Rani Mukerji packing a punch as a mom

 23 February,2023 12:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Watch: Ranbir Kapoor praising Alia Bhatt while promoting 'TJMM' is so wholesome!

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor praising Alia Bhatt while promoting 'TJMM' is so wholesome!

While Kapoor was interacting with his fans at the promotional event of 'TJMM' in the capital city of Punjab, he made everybody go 'awww' when he praised his wife, actor Alia Bhatt on stage

23 February,2023 01:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Pawan Khera stopped from boarding flight at Delhi, Cong alleges 'dictatorship'

Pawan Khera stopped from boarding flight at Delhi, Cong alleges 'dictatorship'

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that the Congress leaders were en route to Chhattisgarh's Raipur to attend the party's 85th Plenary Session when Khera was asked to deboard

23 February,2023 01:34 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
Working women are more desired as potential partners: Study

Working women are more desired as potential partners: Study

The research, conducted by Shaadi.com, reveals non-working women are 31 percent less desired versus average, breaking the myth of Indian men seeking home-makers

23 February,2023 01:00 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
Harmanpreet doubtful for T20 WC semifinal against Australia

Harmanpreet doubtful for T20 WC semifinal against Australia

ndia skipper and batting mainstay Harmanpreet Kaur is racing against time to recover from high fever ahead of team's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia while all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the crucial game because of upper respiratory tract infection

23 February,2023 02:49 PM IST | Cape Town | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK