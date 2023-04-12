Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 136 cr on pre-monsoon road repairs
Mumbai: 2,507 people died on railway tracks in 2022
IIT-Bombay student death case: ‘Darshan Solanki, Arman had normal chat before suicide’
Rapper booked for 'defamatory' song: ‘My brother has been missing for 5 days’
Mumbai: Two questions that helped crack MBBS student murder
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Mumbai local train commuters fume after services hit due to technical snag

Commuters in stranded trains, including premium AC trains, complained that there was no information on the speakers inside the train and they were confused

Lucky Ali apologises for his 'Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim' post

12 April,2023 12:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BLACKPINK’s Lisa to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang's album

Lisa will be part of the music video of the song

12 April,2023 10:58 AM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Without preparing entire judgment, judge can't pronounce concluding portion: SC

The top court also directed the sacking of a trail court judge in Karnataka found guilty of pronouncing the outcome of a case without preparing the judgment

12 April,2023 01:21 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Diabetes on the rise among young Indians: Expert shares ways to control it

Diabetes has been a primary cause of death in Mumbai and the situation is the same across India. In November last year, the BMC said nearly 14 per cent of the deaths in Mumbai in 2021 were attributed to diabetes. Experts share health tips to keep diabetes in check

12 April,2023 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Rohit's return to form is a good sign for MI: Ravi Shastri

Former India coach Ravi Shastri feels Rohit Sharma's return to form augurs well for five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League

12 April,2023 12:56 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

