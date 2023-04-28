Breaking News
Mumbai: City’s public pools are a serious health hazard, say swimmers
Drugs case: Scammer targeted only well-off Catholics?
Mumbai: BMC restores broken base of milestone
Mumbai: Podar doctors go on strike, shut down OPD
Mumbai: Over 300 illegal paan beedi shops torn down in three days
Fire breaks out at Ansa Industrial Estate in Andheri
As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the fire was reported at around 6:10 pm in the evening

Kruti Mahesh on choreographing Garba for Bollywood

28 April,2023 03:17 PM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
Jiah Khan death case: Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted
Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah. Jiah's mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered.

28 April,2023 12:38 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Google shuts down over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms

According to the blog, in 2022, Google prevented 14 lakh 30 thousand apps from being released on Google Play for violating policies and banned 1,73,000 accounts with fraud and suspicious transactions worth more than USD 200 million. Google said it regularly revises its policies, reviews processes and makes continuous improvement efforts

28 April,2023 06:03 PM IST | California | ANI
3 out of 4 women suffer from candida, experts share causes, signs and treatment

Candidiasis is a fungal infection caused by the yeast candida present in the human body. Medical experts shed light on the factors, and symptoms and share measures to combat yeast infection among women

26 April,2023 09:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Historic! Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya breaks 71-year-old Test record

Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya hit the 50-wicket mark in his seventh Test to take away the record from West Indies' Alf Valentine as the spinner to reach the 50-wicket milestone in the fewest number of matches

28 April,2023 06:40 PM IST | Galle | mid-day online correspondent

