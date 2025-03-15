-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The 108 ambulance number launched in Maharashtra in 2014 had aimed to cater to a population of 9.37 crore; today, population has soared to almost 13 crore, with not a single vehicle added to fleet
Yesterday was one such day when Hrithik Roshan penned down a long and special note for his ex-wife and dear friend, Sussanne Khan.15 March,2025 07:59 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Crime Branch officers who busted racket learnt that youngsters aged between 17 and 20 paid an average Rs 20L per head to accused15 March,2025 07:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
We drop by a historic 100-year-old library in the Western suburb, which has been offering knowledge to its members, old and new, thanks to its treasured collection15 March,2025 09:04 AM IST | Mumbai | Nandini Varma
Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur says playing three matches at the Brabourne Stadium before final gives 2023 champs an upper hand, but DC captain Meg Lanning feels past results won’t have a role in summit clash15 March,2025 08:24 AM IST | Mumbai | G Krishnan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT