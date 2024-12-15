-
Among the 39 Mahayuti leaders who took oath on Sunday, 33 were appointed as cabinet ministers, and six as ministers of state. There can be a maximum of 43 ministers, including the chief minister, in the cabinet
BJP's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, along with party's Mumbai President Ashish Shelar, Ganesh Naik, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaja Munde, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, and Nitesh Rane, were among those who took the oath15 December,2024 07:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events15 December,2024 07:55 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
A week ahead of the wedding, which is set to take place in Udaipur on December 22, the couple exchanged rings in what seemed to be an intimate engagement ceremony15 December,2024 12:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Team India lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed another five-wicket haul in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test. Here is all you need to know (Pic: AFP/File Pic)15 December,2024 03:10 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
