Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Maharashtra: Congress demands loan waive, hike in milk procurement prices

He demanded immediate intervention by the state government and raising the milk procurement prices being paid to milk producers.

Spotted in the city: Tabu, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shraddha Kapoor and others

Spotted in the city: Tabu, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shraddha Kapoor and others

24 June,2024 09:08 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Ent Top Stories: Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal's grand wedding reception

Ent Top Stories: Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal's grand wedding reception

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

23 June,2024 07:39 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
News
IN PHOTOS: Over 2 dozen students protest over NEET irregularities in Delhi

IN PHOTOS: Over 2 dozen students protest over NEET irregularities in Delhi

More than two dozen students, some of them NSUI members, were detained while protesting against irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday. (Pic/ PTI and X)

24 June,2024 08:32 PM IST | Mumbai | Jasmeen Shaikh
Lifestyle News
The fusion of aesthetics and innovation: Explore tech-infused home decor trends

Mid-Day Premium The fusion of aesthetics and innovation: Explore tech-infused home decor trends

From voice-controlled lighting to home automation tools, design expert lists cutting-edge trends shaping the future of interior design

24 June,2024 11:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Fans in Kolkata celebrate Argentina maestro's 37th birthday with 80-pound cake

Fans in Kolkata celebrate Argentina maestro's 37th birthday with 80-pound cake

The Argentinean began his career with FC Barcelona's U14 squad

24 June,2024 10:28 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK