Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.06 per cent
Results of samples sent to Pune's NIV awaited to confirm presence of Nipah virus
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak
2020 Delhi riots: SC adjourns hearing of Umar Khalid's bail plea for 4 weeks
There is no proposal to impose additional GST on sale of diesel vehicles, says Nitin Gadkari
Mumbai: City, suburbs to experience partly cloudy sky with light rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a partly cloudy sky with light rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs on September 13, 2023

13 September,2023 09:27 AM IST | South Korea
Jungkook of BTS has won again with Song of Summer at the 2023 MTV VMas, this time with the hit solo debut track Seven (feat. Latto)

13 September,2023 10:29 AM IST | South Korea
An FIR has been lodged against Udhayanidhi Stalin, a prominent leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in Tamil Nadu, in Mumbai

13 September,2023 09:10 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sleeping naked is good for health? Expert lists down surprising benefits

Be it improved sleep quality or increased sperm production, we bring to you surprising health benefits of sleeping naked

13 September,2023 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Resurgence of India’s left-arm spinner has come at the right moment as they aim to win continental event for eighth time followed by the World Cup

13 September,2023 07:27 AM IST | Colombo | Santosh Suri

