Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
Navi Mumbai man rams into persons on road injuring several persons

Initial reports indicate that the driver's actions may have been motivated by a personal conflict. The specific circumstances surrounding the incident are yet unknown

Singham Again 'X' Review: Must-read tweets before watching

01 November,2024 11:32 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 X Review: Here's what netizens are saying about the movie

Directed by Anees Bazmee, this horror-comedy has already created a buzz with its teaser, songs, and trailer. Fans who’ve watched the film are sharing their reactions on X

01 November,2024 10:59 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Business News
NSE, BSE to remain closed on Friday for Diwali

Muhurat Trading, a special session held on Diwali evening, represents prosperity and ushers in the new Samvat year, or Hindu fiscal year

01 November,2024 12:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Tuberculosis resurges as leading infectious disease killer: Know all about it

Tuberculosis, a serious public health concern in India and globally, surpassed Covid-19 to emerge as the leading infectious disease killer in 2023. Mumbai doctors explain the causes, symptoms and effects of the deadly disease

01 November,2024 10:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Umpires step in after Sarfaraz Khan's relentless sledging, Rohit Sharma responds

India, led by Rohit Sharma, are looking to avoid a whitewash ahead of the hotly anticipated five Tests in Australia starting later this month

01 November,2024 01:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

