Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Maharashtra: 24 lakh kg of adulterated mawa, ghee, dry fruits seized since Aug

Nagpur, Thane and Pune account for highest number of food items confiscated by FDA

Vijay 69: Anupam Kher plays stubborn angry old man with a difficult dream

Vijay 69: Anupam Kher plays stubborn angry old man with a difficult dream

29 October,2024 11:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Kriti Kharbanda birthday 2024: 5 stunning outfits from the actress' wardrobe

Kriti Kharbanda birthday 2024: 5 stunning outfits from the actress' wardrobe

Kriti Kharbanda has always been a fashion icon, and her birthday is the perfect occasion to celebrate her impeccable style. Here are five times we absolutely wanted to raid her wardrobe

29 October,2024 11:13 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Mumbai: Cyber police arrest 3 in Rs 6 crore pan-India investment fraud

Mumbai: Cyber police arrest 3 in Rs 6 crore pan-India investment fraud

Fraudsters used to share a counterfeit investment app link—Sharekipo

29 October,2024 08:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Dhanteras 2024: Planning to invest in gold? Here’s what you need to know

Mid-Day Premium Dhanteras 2024: Planning to invest in gold? Here’s what you need to know

From physical gold to bonds and other financial instruments, gold investment has evolved over the years. On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, experts explain various investment avenues

29 October,2024 09:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
No major turn expected on Wankhede pitch: Sources

No major turn expected on Wankhede pitch: Sources

However, that’s not what they will get, as mid-day has learnt from reliable sources that the strip for the Wankhede Test, beginning on Friday, will not be a rank turner

29 October,2024 08:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK