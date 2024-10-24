Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
Vijay Wadettiwar, 'Seat-sharing issues resolved, MVA will win over 200 seats'
On Wednesday, the MVA, which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), unveiled their seat-sharing formula

Ram Charan adds to his luxury collection with Rs 7.5 crore Rolls Royce

24 October,2024 12:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In Pics: Ananya Panday, Tania Shroff, Sonali Bendre stun at fashion event

Ananya Panday and Tania Shroff turned heads at a recent fashion event in Mumbai. Ananya shimmered in a stunning metallic outfit, while Tania made a bold statement with her edgy ensemble. Here's a look at the guests who showcased their impeccable style and charisma, leaving the crowd in awe.

24 October,2024 10:34 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai: Mystery woman poses as teacher, steals gold earrings from 5-year-old

Con woman asked victim to take her to washroom, stole jewellery with sleight of hand

24 October,2024 08:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Mumbaikars, chefs share why soan papdi is a perfect Diwali sweet

Soan Papdi may be tedious to eat but nobody ever cares about that because it is so delicious, it would give any modern day sweet a run for its money. With Diwali here, a Mumbaikar shares her love for the sweet, as Indian chefs talk about its popularity and even share unique recipes to experiment with this time around

24 October,2024 09:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Younger twin Rheea towers over ‘big sister’ Anaya

Younger twin Rheea towers over ‘big sister’ Anaya

Rheea rallied from 0-2 down in the best-of-five games semi-final to beat Anaya, who is elder by five minutes, 7-2 in the tie-breaker and storm into the final

24 October,2024 07:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Rufus Vedanayagam

