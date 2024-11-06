Breaking News
Exclusive | Baba Siddique murder case: Eyewitness gets extortion call
Mumbai: New five-tower station complex will transform Andheri skyline
Mumbai: How hard it is to get a seat in general coach during festival season
Exclusive | Even in his last moments, my father saved me, says Zeeshan Siddique
Mumbai: Another snakebite incident at Aarey colony
ECI appoints Sanjay Kumar Verma as Maharashtra’s new DGP

Move follows the removal of DG Rashmi Shukla who has been placed on compulsory leave by the Election Commission

As Raha turns 2, we look at the times Alia Bhatt spoke about her baby girl

06 November,2024 11:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'I used to get hurt': Bhavana Pandey on daughter Ananya receiving hate

In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Bhavana Pandey opens up on being a star mom to Ananya Panday sans the attitude and staying grounded despite tasting success

06 November,2024 10:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
BJP expels 40 Maharashtra leaders ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections, the BJP has expelled 40 rebel leaders across 37 constituencies for violating party lines, underscoring the party's effort to uphold discipline amidst alliance seat-sharing disputes.

06 November,2024 10:12 AM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Do housewives find a sense of belonging in their roles?

From managing households to nurturing families, two generations of stay-at-home moms discuss their experiences as we commemorate National Housewife's Day on November 3 to recognise their unwavering effort

06 November,2024 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Joy Manikumar
Sports News
Sai, Akshansh help IRA Global register 342-run win

Later, medium pacer Akshansh (4-2-13-5) with his hostile pace broke the backbone of the Aditya Birla innings, dismissing five of the six top-order batsmen

06 November,2024 06:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Gordon D’Costa

