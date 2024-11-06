-
Move follows the removal of DG Rashmi Shukla who has been placed on compulsory leave by the Election Commission
In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Bhavana Pandey opens up on being a star mom to Ananya Panday sans the attitude and staying grounded despite tasting success06 November,2024 10:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
Ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections, the BJP has expelled 40 rebel leaders across 37 constituencies for violating party lines, underscoring the party's effort to uphold discipline amidst alliance seat-sharing disputes.06 November,2024 10:12 AM IST | Mumbai
From managing households to nurturing families, two generations of stay-at-home moms discuss their experiences as we commemorate National Housewife's Day on November 3 to recognise their unwavering effort06 November,2024 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Joy Manikumar
Later, medium pacer Akshansh (4-2-13-5) with his hostile pace broke the backbone of the Aditya Birla innings, dismissing five of the six top-order batsmen06 November,2024 06:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Gordon D’Costa
