Flamingo flies from Mumbai to Little Rann in 25 hours02 August,2022 09:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav This is the fourth flamingo radio-tagged by BNHS as part of a study to reach the bordering state
Starring Keanu Reeves in the lead, the film was directed by Lana Wachowski. Priyanka essayed the role of the adult version of the exiled program Sati02 August,2022 08:18 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The man was admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital on Monday02 August,2022 04:14 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
If you still haven’t guessed the Wordle of the day, we have got you covered. While it may not be the easiest of words, a little nudge and you will be on your way to guessing it correctly02 August,2022 11:45 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
“Football is back,” she captioned the post that received over 70,000 ‘likes’02 August,2022 08:25 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent