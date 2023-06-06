Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
SP SINGLA Constructions is currently building three bridges as part of Goregaon-Mulund Link Road; senior BMC official says Mumbai will not see Bihar-like mishap under their watch

Sunil Dutt's most candid photos from his younger days and lesser-known facts

06 June,2023 08:28 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Alvida, Mamashree

Puneet Issar and Gajendra Chauhan, who played Duryodhan and Yudhishthira in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, remember the Shakuni actor

06 June,2023 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Hiren Kotwani
News
Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Haryana's Jhajjar

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on Tuesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km

06 June,2023 09:17 AM IST | Jhajjar | ANI
Lifestyle News
Do you continuously wear your earphones? Experts insist you need to stop

Most of us spend a lot of time plugging in our earphones, so much so that it has become an extension of our body. However, prolonged usage can be damaging and experts tell you why

06 June,2023 09:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
WTC final: 'Big week for Australia and India,' says Steve Smith

Smith, who led the side when regular skipper Pat Cummins returned home to be with his ailing mother, said on Monday: “The two best teams are playing in the final, it’s great”

06 June,2023 07:15 AM IST | London | Debasish Datta

