Mumbai: August saw most Covid-19 deaths since June
Mumbai: We forgave once, now we want them to hang till death, says family of Andheri schoolgirl
Mumbai: Good news! Sanjay Gandhi National Park set to welcome new cubs
Mumbai: Animal lovers say stray and pet dogs, terrorised by loud noises amid festivities
Mumbai: Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to get its own pod hotel

Family of Andheri schoolgirl repeatedly stabbed and killed last week demand swift arrest, capital punishment for absconding stalker-murderers

TMC leader held, nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash recovered from residence
Boman Irani: People have found a weapon in writing
Swara Bhasker: Sought a different role from one I was offered

Fronting another buddy comedy in Jahaan Chaar Yaar after Veere Di Wedding, Swara says she chose a timid character that is in contrast to her off-screen persona

03 September,2022 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Mumbai sees 402 new Covid-19 cases as virus kills 3

With these additions, the overall Covid-19 tally rose to 11,45,497, while the death toll increased to 19,705, said the civic body in a bulletin.

03 September,2022 07:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Agencies
Burned out? Why Indian employers need to act on employees' poor mental health

Premium

A recent Mc Kinsey study revealed that every four in ten Indian respondents are suffering from poor mental health mainly due to a toxic work environment. Experts stress on the need for employers to act upon factors leading to employees’ burnout

03 September,2022 09:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
US Open 2022: An emotional Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis

Serena Williams suffered a likely career-ending defeat when she was knocked out of the US Open on Friday by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. The 23-time Grand Slam title winner, and six-time champion in New York, lost her third round clash 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1

03 September,2022 08:35 AM IST | New York | AFP

