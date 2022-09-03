In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai: We forgave once, now we want them to hang till death, says family03 September,2022 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Mehul Jethva | Shirish Vaktania Family of Andheri schoolgirl repeatedly stabbed and killed last week demand swift arrest, capital punishment for absconding stalker-murderers
Fronting another buddy comedy in Jahaan Chaar Yaar after Veere Di Wedding, Swara says she chose a timid character that is in contrast to her off-screen persona03 September,2022 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
With these additions, the overall Covid-19 tally rose to 11,45,497, while the death toll increased to 19,705, said the civic body in a bulletin.03 September,2022 07:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Agencies
A recent Mc Kinsey study revealed that every four in ten Indian respondents are suffering from poor mental health mainly due to a toxic work environment. Experts stress on the need for employers to act upon factors leading to employees’ burnout03 September,2022 09:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Serena Williams suffered a likely career-ending defeat when she was knocked out of the US Open on Friday by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. The 23-time Grand Slam title winner, and six-time champion in New York, lost her third round clash 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-103 September,2022 08:35 AM IST | New York | AFP