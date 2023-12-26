-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai on Tuesday received a bomb threat email. The police have registered an FIR in the matter and began investigations, an official said
In an appreciation note posted by Karan Johar today, the filmmaker credited Imtiaz Ali with moulding Alia Bhatt into the artist she is today.26 December,2023 01:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Restrained by robber, the 64-year-old woman lay in that condition till her son returned home from work in the afternoon the next day26 December,2023 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
If you are a chai lover who loves to make sipping tea a splendid affair, we bring you recipes of delectable and unique snacking to pair with tea26 December,2023 06:30 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
David Warner and Usman Khawaja made a 90-run stand during the first innings in the second test match against Pakistan. He played a knock of 38 runs in 83 deliveries before losing his wicket in Salman Ali Agha's over26 December,2023 05:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
