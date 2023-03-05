Breaking News
Mumbai: Two held for attacking MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande
Mumbai: It’s Women’s Day every day at these metro stations
Mumbai: India’s first fully divyang customer relations centre opens in Ghatkopar
Mumbai: Doctors remove foetal bones from lady’s womb
Mumbai: D Ward takes lead in waste segregation

Mumbai: Class 12 student gets Maths question paper minutes before exam; 4 booked
The student was handed over to the police and an offence was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against four persons, three of them students, an official said

Shatrughan Sinha reveals how he got the scar on his face

 05 March,2023 03:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Watch exclusive video! Kavita Krishnamurti: I'm sure Kumar Sanu got paid more

Kavita Krishnamurti discusses pay parity in the music industry

05 March,2023 04:54 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan walks out of Thane jail

Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar. Sheezan Khan (28) was arrested the next day for abetment of suicide on a complaint lodged by Sharma's mother

05 March,2023 03:54 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Do you workout? Here's why you need to start timing it

Timing your workouts ensures that you get enough exercise without overdoing it. It also makes you less prone to losing out on motivation, in turn helping you achieve your fitness goals in a sustainable manner

05 March,2023 05:48 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
WPL 2023: Zaheer Khan-fan Komal Zanzad eyes glory at world stage

Komal Zanzad started playing cricket at the age of 15 when she went to the WCL Ground in Nagpur and came to know that women’s cricket existed

05 March,2023 03:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

