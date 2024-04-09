Breaking News
Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD
Mumbai: How Bandra’s Hill Road became hawker-free
Mumbai: Woman held for posting nude dance video online
Mumbai: BMC to survey roads for potholes, activists not hopeful
Mumbai: Three arrested for kidnapping youth at Borivli
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Congress took one step back; discontent in party over seat-sharing deal: Patole
Lok Sabha elections 2024

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said his party did not "surrender" but took a step back in the seat-sharing negotiations with MVA

'Kangana and Adhyayan were happy': 'Heeramandi' actor Shekhar Suman

09 April,2024 04:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Akshay Kumar reveals he still visits his childhood home

Before the release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' Akshay Kumar disclosed that he still makes visits to his childhood home.

09 April,2024 03:10 PM IST | Mumbai
News
Pune university student beaten up over 'love jihad' claim

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the male student was accompanying two female students on the campus of the state-run Savitribai Phule Pune University, an official from Chatushringi police station said

09 April,2024 12:08 PM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mumbai women celebrate in style with nauvari saree, nath, pheta and sunglasses
Gudi Padwa 2024

Gudi Padwa took a rather fashionable turn as women stepped out in style donning traditional Maharashtrian outfits. These pictures reflect a beautiful blend of culture, fashion and the cool quotient one can only witness during Indian festivals 

09 April,2024 03:54 PM IST | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Mohammed Amir, Imad Wasim recalled for NZ T20I series

Amir was found guilty of spot-fixing and was also jailed in England. The last international appearance made by him was in 2020. He retired from international cricket due to his differences with erstwhile coaches Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis

09 April,2024 05:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

