Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
Mumbai: Major block between Jogeshwari and Goregaon on June 10 and 11 cancelled

The Western Railway on Saturday said that the major block between Jogeshwari and Goregaon on June 10 and 11 has been cancelled

10 June,2023 09:20 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Shahid has clearly worked himself for this macho-man part, over years

10 June,2023 10:33 PM IST | mumbai | Mayank Shekhar
The police have arrested the accused, a resident of Dongarwadi Nalgaon area in the Thane district

10 June,2023 01:09 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Stress, exposure to the sun, use of cosmetics, diet, smoking and drinking alcohol play a very important role in ageing. Experts say ageing is inevitable. However, anti-aging products do help in delaying the ageing signs of the skin. Here is everything you need to know about anti-aging and ways to look young for a long time

10 June,2023 08:33 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
At the stroke of tea, Scott Boland got one to bounce little extra from length and it flew from ball the shoulder of Gill's blade only to be scooped up inches off the ground by a diving Green, stationed at gully

10 June,2023 09:31 PM IST | London | mid-day online correspondent

