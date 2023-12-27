-
Sources tell mid-day that CBI has freed everyone after recording their statements, even as uncertainty looms over which direction the probe will head
Salman Khan set off for his and his niece Ayat's birthday party. Bobby Deol graced the party and took to his Instagram to give his fans a glimpse of the party. Sharing some much-awaited pictures, Bobby Deol was seen affectionately planting a kiss on Salman Khan's cheek27 December,2023 08:08 AM IST | Mumbai
Maratha quota stir leader Manoj Jarange announced another hunger strike to press the demand for reservation27 December,2023 05:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Agencies
Photographers of Gateway of India continue to offer the willing tourists a lifetime of memory through pictures. However, the woe of smartphones seems to be blurring these men out of the frame one selfie at a time. We conversed with a few to dig deep and left the site feeling awed witnessing their resilience27 December,2023 09:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
South Africa’s lead pacer Kagiso claims 14th five-wicket haul in Tests while wicketkeeper-batsman Rahul holds India’s innings together as Rohit & Co end rain-truncated day at 208-827 December,2023 07:04 AM IST | Centurion | R Kaushik
