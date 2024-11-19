Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Your polling day guide: What stays open and what shuts in Maharashtra on Nov 20
Maharashtra Polls

Find out what’s open and closed across Maharashtra on 20th November, as the state votes in the Assembly elections. A detailed guide for polling day

Janhvi Kapoor hails Nayanthara's documentary as 'inspiring'

Janhvi Kapoor hails Nayanthara's documentary as 'inspiring'

19 November,2024 11:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Supreme Court gives anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique

Supreme Court gives anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique

Malayalam veteran actor Siddique has been granted anticipatory bail in rape case. He has been told to surrender his passport and cooperate in the investigation of the case.

19 November,2024 02:08 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black

Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black

This time, BookMyShow implemented automated queue randomisation system

18 November,2024 01:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Lifestyle News
Here’s why Coldplay Ahmedabad concert is expected to be a grand spectacle

Here’s why Coldplay Ahmedabad concert is expected to be a grand spectacle

Coldplay will perform at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, 2025

18 November,2024 07:50 PM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Team India sweats it out in training session at Optus
BGT 2024-2025

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Team India sweats it out in training session at Optus

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test match, here are the images of Team India players practising at the match venue (Pic: Amit Shah)

19 November,2024 01:01 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK