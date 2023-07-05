Breaking News
Mumbai: Nagpada man was jamming with ISIS right behind ATS office, say police
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge faces slight delay, Gokhale bridge on track
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway flooding: Crackdown on dhabas
Mumbai: Lake levels double within a week of rain
Mumbai: Covid-19 war rooms to now tackle monsoon ailments
BJP leaders retire at 75: Ajit Pawar's jibe at 83-year-old Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar also blamed Sharad Pawar for NCP losing out on the chance to have a chief minister in 2004

SRK's upcoming films Jawan and Dunki rights expected to be sold for Rs 480 crore

05 July,2023 02:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ranveer Singh Birthday 2023: A true blue fashion maximalist

Ranveer Singh is a true trendsetter when it comes to fashion, consistently pushing the boundaries and embracing unique ensembles that leave a lasting impression

05 July,2023 04:47 PM IST | Mumbai | Tuhina Upadhyay
News
Maharashtra: 3 labourers killed in fire at textile unit in Solapur

The fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area on Solapur-Akkalkot road

05 July,2023 03:08 PM IST | Solapur | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
An expert guide to achieving Korean glass skin

Glass skin is skin that appears luminous, without pores, and almost translucent. Attain the popular Korean glass skin with this expert guide

05 July,2023 05:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
PV Sindhu's legacy extends far beyond her historic Olympic medals

Since breaking through as a teenager, PV Sindhu has consistently saved her best for big stages of her sport

05 July,2023 02:06 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

