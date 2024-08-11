Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
Bangladesh unrest: Meghalaya villagers reinforce bamboo fence, keep vigil

From reinforcing a bamboo fence separating them from Bangladeshis to staying up all night for vigil, residents of a Meghalaya village located metres from the international border are on the edge fearing influx of people from the other side after unrest that overthrew the Sheikh Hasina government

Mukesh Khanna slams Akshay Kumar for pan masala ads: 'Pakad ke maarna...'

11 August,2024 03:44 PM IST | Mumbai
You won't believe what jailed 'conman' Sukesh gifted Jacqueline on her birthday!

In honour of the actor's birthday, the conman has also promised to donate Rs 15 crore and provide 300 homes for the families affected by the Wayanad landslide disaster

11 August,2024 03:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
'SEBI Chairperson, kin hid stakes in obscure offshore funds with links'

US-based firm Hindenburg Research on Saturday alleged that SEBI's Chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband had a stake in "both the obscure offshore entities used in the Adani money siphoning scandal"

11 August,2024 08:38 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
What is this viral Adivasi hair oil? Mumbai tribal, doctors debunk its virality

With more and more videos of ‘Asli Adivasi Herbal Hair Oil’ going viral, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbai health experts and a city-based tribal to ask them more about it

10 August,2024 04:35 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Golfers Aditi, Diksha finish 29th, 49th in women's individual strokeplay event

She said she was confident of bouncing back in the AIG Women's Open and also making a run for the 2028 Olympics. Overall It was a disappointing end for the two Indians, who were in Top-15 after the first day

11 August,2024 04:29 PM IST | Paris | ANI

