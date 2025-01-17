-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
Western Railway has introduced special early-morning train services to support participants traveling to the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025, ensuring smooth transportation for marathon day.
The doctor who met Saif Ali Khan within the first hour of his injury said that the actor "had blood all over. But he walked in like a lion with his young child"17 January,2025 02:20 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Based on up-to-date information by Bandra Crime Branch officers regarding the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, mid-day reconstructs the shocking events that rocked Bandra on Thursday17 January,2025 10:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Team mid-day
As India gets ready to celebrate its Republic Day, restaurants not only in Mumbai but around the country are hosting unique special menus for people to indulge in17 January,2025 01:10 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Rohit Sharma's captaincy has been a bag full of mixed results. Under him, Team India won 10 consecutive matches in the ODI World Cup 2023 and fell short against Australia in the finals. Later, the team won the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados17 January,2025 02:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT