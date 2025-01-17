Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
Podcast Banner

In Focus

Western Railway announces additional trains for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025

Western Railway has introduced special early-morning train services to support participants traveling to the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025, ensuring smooth transportation for marathon day.

Deva trailer: Shahid Kapoor is in revenge mode in action-packed cop drama

Deva trailer: Shahid Kapoor is in revenge mode in action-packed cop drama

17 January,2025 03:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Saif Ali Khan 'had blood all over, walked in like a lion' says Lilavati doctor

Saif Ali Khan 'had blood all over, walked in like a lion' says Lilavati doctor

The doctor who met Saif Ali Khan within the first hour of his injury said that the actor "had blood all over. But he walked in like a lion with his young child"

17 January,2025 02:20 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Saif Ali Khan attack: How horrific home invasion unfolded

Saif Ali Khan attack: How horrific home invasion unfolded

Based on up-to-date information by Bandra Crime Branch officers regarding the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, mid-day reconstructs the shocking events that rocked Bandra on Thursday

17 January,2025 10:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Team mid-day
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Celebrate Republic Day with these delicious food menus in India

IN PHOTOS: Celebrate Republic Day with these delicious food menus in India

As India gets ready to celebrate its Republic Day, restaurants not only in Mumbai but around the country are hosting unique special menus for people to indulge in

17 January,2025 01:10 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Yuvraj Singh backs Rohit Sharma despite two consecutive Test series loses

Yuvraj Singh backs Rohit Sharma despite two consecutive Test series loses

Rohit Sharma's captaincy has been a bag full of mixed results. Under him, Team India won 10 consecutive matches in the ODI World Cup 2023 and fell short against Australia in the finals. Later, the team won the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados

17 January,2025 02:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK