-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
But police negligence almost derails their brave attempt; in first of our four-part investigative series, we dive deep into why cases of the disgusting practice have been on the rise all around Mumbai
News is that the third instalment of the horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' will see Kartik pairing up with Sara Ali Khan for the second time11 December,2023 06:28 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces11 December,2023 12:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirley Bose
The woman had been experiencing itchy eyes and one day, after rubbing them to relieve the tingling sensation, she was shocked to see that a parasite worm fell out11 December,2023 08:05 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Spinners Shreyanka Patil (3-19) and Saika Ishaque (3-22) turn things around as Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India beat England by five wickets for consolation win in third and final T20I11 December,2023 07:20 AM IST | Mumbai | G Krishnan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT