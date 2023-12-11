Breaking News
Mumbai: How city’s new AC trains will look like
Mumbai: BMC cracks down on its pipe-breakers
Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore
Mumbai: Singing beggar has swiped at least 25 phones in trains
Mumbai: Overflowing Kannamwar Nagar drain finally gets MHADA’s attention
Mumbai: Woman arrested for stealing Rs 26 lakh in cash and jewellery
Maharashtra: Starving for five days, 20 tribals make daring escape from slavery

But police negligence almost derails their brave attempt; in first of our four-part investigative series, we dive deep into why cases of the disgusting practice have been on the rise all around Mumbai

Nitty-gritty of Bollywood

11 December,2023 06:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
Have you heard? Kartik, Sara to reunite

News is that the third instalment of the horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' will see Kartik pairing up with Sara Ali Khan for the second time

11 December,2023 06:28 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Horoscope today, Dec 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

11 December,2023 12:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirley Bose
Doctors remove over 60 live worms out of woman's eyes in China

The woman had been experiencing itchy eyes and one day, after rubbing them to relieve the tingling sensation, she was shocked to see that a parasite worm fell out

11 December,2023 08:05 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
India spin it to win it!

Spinners Shreyanka Patil (3-19) and Saika Ishaque (3-22) turn things around as Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India beat England by five wickets for consolation win in third and final T20I

11 December,2023 07:20 AM IST | Mumbai | G Krishnan

