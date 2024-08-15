Breaking News
Dulha bana Dacoit: Groom-to-be drugs and robs entire family in Maharashtra's Lonavala
Mumbai: Multiple bridges could turn BKC into walker’s paradise
Mumbai: Bandra fair stall rent slashed from Rs 3,000 to Rs 900
Mumbai: 42 per cent of potholes this year were on the two highways
Mumbai: Fresh debate over non-veg food at IIT-B canteen
Weather News

In Focus

BJP is always desperate to attack CM Mamata Banerjee: Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, describing her as a woman of substance and a symbol of women empowerment

Indian comedian Samay Raina's tweets regarding abortion rights get slammed

15 August,2024 06:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Devoleena Bhattacharjee announces pregnancy news, see pic!

The pictures perfectly captured the essence of the ritual and the couple’s joy as they get ready to welcome their new family member. See the adorable announcement!

15 August,2024 08:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Cloth merchant duped of Rs 21 lakh; five from Gujarat booked

The accused had purchased grey cloth from the complainant between April and August 2023, but did not pay the money to the cloth merchant, an official said

15 August,2024 06:37 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
I-Day: Sindhi Mumbaikars recount stories they grew up with about the Partition

As India gets ready for its 75th Independence Day, celebrations are due but not without remembering the people who were displaced in the process and now call this city their home. Two members of the Sindhi community in Mumbai talk about how the Partition of India changed their families’ lives

15 August,2024 03:17 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Sports fraternity lends support to Vinesh Phogat after CAS dismisses case

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha on Wednesday had also expressed "shock and disappointment" at the turn of events

15 August,2024 07:46 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


