Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan for devotees
Mumbai: Vikhroli’s east-west bridge nears completion
Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!
Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police
City News

In Focus

As per the civic disaster management report, the incident occurred around 4.48 pm during the plinth work of the building under construction, leading to the collapse of the 50,000-litre water tank in Meghdoot building

Himanshi Khurana announces breakup with Asim Riaz

07 December,2023 07:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Shah Rukh Khan offers to send 'golden medicine' to troll

Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted a #AskSRK session with his fans on X. While he had quiry and funny answers for their questions, he also chose to respond to a troll in his charming way

07 December,2023 09:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Will have to put in extra hours to hear disqualification pleas: Rahul Narwekar

The Winter Session of the state legislature is scheduled to be held in Nagpur from December 7 to December 20

07 December,2023 09:56 AM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
‘Love not sufficient to sustain marriage, financial planning key’

Besides love, financial planning is a strong pillar of any romantic relationship. It ensures you live a harmonious life with your partner. We got relationship experts to shed light on its relevance and also share tips on how to go about it

07 December,2023 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
IND vs ENG 1st T20I: England women start series with a dominant win

Natalie’s all-round show—77 runs and the crucial wicket of Mandhana—powers England to 38-run victory over India; Wyatt slams valuable 75

07 December,2023 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

Trending News:


