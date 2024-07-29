Breaking News
Four held in Thane firing case, cops cite rivalry in attack on doctor's car
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in canteen of Chitra Cinema
Mumbai: Customs seize over Rs 13 crore worth of gold and contraband, 7 held
Pune civic body issues alert, urges locals to stay safe amid high water levels
PM Modi, President Murmu congratulates Manu Bhaker for India's first medal
Mumbai: BMC on snooze setting over road concreting contracts

Barely 25 per cent of work—started last year on 397 km of roads across city—has been completed

‘They went nuts’: Nick Jonas reacts to being called ‘National Jiju’ in India

29 July,2024 12:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
PV Sindhu gives Ram Charan-Upasana, and their dog Rhyme a tour of the Olympics

Ram Charan took to Instagram and shared a picture with star badminton player PV Sindhu amid the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics

29 July,2024 10:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Bombay HC overturns Navi Mumbai teacher’s rape conviction after 7 years

Navi Mumbai teacher was accused by teen student of rape and convicted despite negative DNA test

29 July,2024 07:59 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
‘We have been friends for over 60 years’, Mumbaikars share heartwarming stories
Mid-Day Premium ‘We have been friends for over 60 years’, Mumbaikars share heartwarming stories

As the world celebrates International Friendship Day on July 30, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbaikars and a Delhiite who share their more cherished and long-lasting friendships and the secret to it all

29 July,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Bhaker-Sarabjot qualifies for bronze medal event in 10m air pistol mixed team

Bhaker and Sarabjot shot 580 to make the medal round where they will take on Korea on Tuesday

29 July,2024 01:34 PM IST | Chateauroux | mid-day online correspondent

