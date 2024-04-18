Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion polls predict a big zero for Ajit Pawar
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Now, EC wants you to help net errant netas
Salman Khan firing case: ‘Had no idea jobless tenants were on such a mission!’
Mumbai: Parking woes stall tree trimming efforts ahead of monsoon
Mumbai: Duo with MDMA worth Rs 4.5 cr nabbed
Mumbai: Illegal dumping resumes along JVLR near Aarey

In a complaint lodged in 2023, National Green Tribunal has already ordered authorities to remove the illegally dumped material along the JVLR in Aarey Milk Colony

10 years of 2 States: Arjun Kapoor shares BTS video

18 April,2024 11:38 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Dibakar Banerjee on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: ‘All I could see was...'

Dibakar Banerjee, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput on Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, has shared that he feels people just wanted gossip from the actor's demise

18 April,2024 08:06 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Lok Sabha elections 2024

Time for change: Voters in Thiruvananthapuram call for political shift

As ordinary citizens express frustration over infrastructure and healthcare issues, a call for change resonates ahead of the elections

18 April,2024 07:28 AM IST | Thiruvananthapuram | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
World Heritage Day 2024

Mid-Day Premium How are Mumbai institutions preserving intangible cultural heritage

Mumbai is home to countless organisations that offer diverse forms of cultural engagements. On World Heritage Day, experts talk to us about preserving intangible cultural heritage, commodification of culture, and more

18 April,2024 10:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
IPL 2024 |

IPL 2024 | "Pant's mobility will give him great encouragement": Kevin Pietersen

Former English batsman Pietersen was also impressed by Pant's keeping during the IPL 2024 match against GT. Rishabh Pant is the top contender for India's squad in the T20 World Cup 2024 starting in June

18 April,2024 01:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

