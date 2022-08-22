×
Now, Munawar Faruqui’s Mumbai show cancelled, reason still a mystery
Maharashtra: Over 42,000 teaching jobs vacant for past 10 years in state
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 818 new Covid-19 cases and one death
Mumbai court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till Sep 5

Vinayak Mete death: Driver had wrong judgement, says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Mete, the 52-year-old Shiv Sangram Party leader was killed when his car was reportedly heading towards Mumbai and hit a truck from behind on the expressway near Madap tunnel in Raigad district on August 14.

Sisodia claims BJP approached him, offered to close all cases if he joins party

KJo, Tamannah, Hrithik at 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power' screening

Katie Iqbal bags Best Actress on OTT Female at the Lords of Trendz Midday Awards

And in this Bollywood industry, one way of getting applauded is by receiving awards. And one such big event, i.e., the Lords of Trendz Midday Awards, happened recently in the city

22 August,2022 11:49 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In photos: Farmers' protest back in Delhi, 19 detained at Ghazipur

Security was beefed up on Monday at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur, ahead of the 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body at Jantar Mantar, police said on Monday. Pics/PTI

22 August,2022 01:12 PM IST
Does your mental health take a hit after experiencing failure?

People experience failure daily and while some are able to deal with it, there are others who struggle to get back up, and this has worsened in the age of social media. Two city experts dwell on the effects of failure on people, how those around them can help and even share tips to deal with it

22 August,2022 12:06 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
AIFF Ban LIVE Updates: Supreme Court directs CoA to oversee AIFF affairs
SC directs CoA appointed to oversee affairs of All India Football Federation should cease to exist. Follow Live updates here: 

22 August,2022 01:03 PM IST | Mumbai

